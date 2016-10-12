The Latest: Pope appeals for urgent truce in Syria's Aleppo
BEIRUT — The Latest on the developments in the Syrian civil war (all times local):
1:55 p.m.
Pope Francis is calling for an urgent cease-fire in Syria to evacuate civilians from what he called an "inhuman" assault on the besieged rebel-held part of the city of Aleppo.
Francis says he is particularly concerned about children "trapped under the cruel bombardments," which on Tuesday left at least 25 people dead, five of them children.
During his general audience on Wednesday, Francis says it's "with a sense of urgency that I renew my appeal: I'm begging with all my strength for those responsible to undertake an immediate cease-fire that is respected at least to give time to evacuate civilians."
The U.N. Security Council is deadlocked over how to respond to the Aleppo crisis, with Russia and the U.S. failing to agree on renewing a cease-fire. No assistance has entered Aleppo since July.
10 a.m.
Syrian activists and rescue workers say a day of intensive bombing of the besieged rebel-held parts of the city of Aleppo has left at least 25 people dead, including five children.
Rescue workers say they pulled at least one boy alive from under the rubble late on Tuesday night.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday that the bombings the previous day killed 25 people. The Syrian Civil
Ibrahim al-Haj, of the Civil
Al-Haj says a bomb hit while rescuers were on the scene, injuring several of them.
The bombings resumed on Wednesday.
