Witness: Deaths as forces clash with Shiites in Nigeria

YOLA, Nigeria — A witness says as many as 10 people have been killed when security forces clashed with Shiite Muslims attending a religious ceremony in northern Nigeria.

Mallam Hussaini says police and soldiers opened fire on Shiites who had gathered Wednesday in Funtua, Katsina state, for Ashoura, a holiday marking the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson.

Katsina police spokesman Salisu Abubakar Agaisa says he cannot confirm any deaths. He says local officials had banned Ashoura gatherings.