Amazon adding 120,000 workers to meet holiday demand
NEW YORK — The holidays are coming and Amazon plans to add 120,000 seasonal workers in an effort to meet an expected spike in demand as more and more people trade clicks for bricks.
The seasonal positions will be created at
The move comes as online shopping growth continues to eclipse shopping at traditional stores. The National Retail Federation, based in Washington, D.C., is forecasting holiday sales for the November and December period to rise 3.6
Ever since capacity problems in 2013 caused some people to get packages after the holidays, Amazon has been pouring money into its distribution
Last year, the company said it transitioned 14,000 seasonal positions to regular, full-time jobs and it expects to boost that figure this year.
By contrast, brick-and-mortar stores holiday hiring has been relatively flat from the prior year.
Macy's plans to hire about 83,000, Kohl's Corp. plans to hire 69,000 additional workers and Target Corp. says it will hire more than 70,000, all about even from a year ago.
AP Business Writer Damian Troise contributed to this report from New York.