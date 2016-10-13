Animal advocates push ban in NYC on exotic circus animals

NEW YORK — If some politicians and animal advocates prevail, Ringling Bros. and other circuses would only be allowed to perform in New York City if they abandon acts featuring exotic animals.

Two City Council members are pushing a bill that would make it illegal to use "wild or exotic animals for public entertainment or amusement."

That means no more tigers, lions, leopards, monkeys or bears.

Joyce Friedman of The Humane Society of the United States says circus animals are trained with punishment and pain, bullied to perform unnatural tricks, and caged and chained in trains and trailers.