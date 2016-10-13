Australia Senate lifts media censorship rules after 25 years

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian Senate has lifted tough censorship rules on media coverage of its sessions at the urging of a senator who was recently snapped snoozing in the chamber.

Independent lawmaker Derryn Hinch on Thursday successfully moved a motion in the Senate that allows the media to photograph largely whatever they want in the chamber.

A photographer had snapped an image of Hinch napping in August when the Senate sat for the first time after July elections.