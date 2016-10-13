Brazil's Silva to stand 3rd trial in corruption probe
RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will face corruption charges in connection with an alleged scheme involving the construction giant Odebrecht.
A court Brasilia said in a statement Thursday that Silva was formally charged with interfering in a state-run development bank to assure financing for a small firm owned by a nephew of his late first wife. Lawyers of the left-leaning leader denied any wrongdoing and said he is being politically targeted. It is the third set of criminal charges brought against the former leader.
Silva also faces charges for alleged obstruction of justice in connection with the sprawling scandal at state-run oil giant Petrobras.
He will also stand trial on money laundering and corruption charges involving improvements at a beachfront apartment. Silva says he never owned it.
