Cops: Evidence indicates man's co-worker had a violent death

This May 2016 booking photo provided by the Lehigh County DUI Processing Center shows Michael Horvath of Saylorsburg, Pa. Horvath was arrested Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, after investigators say they found a bone on his property matching the DNA of Holly Grim, a woman last seen in November 2013 who was a co-worker of Horvath at a church organ manufacturer. (Lehigh County DUI Processing Center via AP)

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — Authorities say evidence found in the home of a Pennsylvania man long considered a person of interest in his co-worker's 2013 disappearance suggests she might have been tortured or otherwise met with a violent death.

Michael Horvath was jailed without bond on criminal homicide and kidnapping charges filed Wednesday in the death of Holly Grim, of Lehigh County. Horvath and Grim worked together at a company that makes church organs.

A probable cause affidavit shows police found shackles, stun guns and notes indicating Horvath might have been stalking someone, as well as DVDs dealing with murder, sexually deviant behaviour and "hunting humans."

Court papers say troopers recently found a rib bone determined to be Grim's behind Horvath's backyard in Monroe County.

He doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

