Cops: Evidence indicates man's co-worker had a violent death

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — Authorities say evidence found in the home of a Pennsylvania man long considered a person of interest in his co-worker's 2013 disappearance suggests she might have been tortured or otherwise met with a violent death.

Michael Horvath was jailed without bond on criminal homicide and kidnapping charges filed Wednesday in the death of Holly Grim, of Lehigh County. Horvath and Grim worked together at a company that makes church organs.

A probable cause affidavit shows police found shackles, stun guns and notes indicating Horvath might have been stalking someone, as well as DVDs dealing with murder, sexually deviant behaviour and "hunting humans."

Court papers say troopers recently found a rib bone determined to be Grim's behind Horvath's backyard in Monroe County.