Egypt denies Ethiopian allegations it supports rebels

CAIRO — Egypt's president has vehemently denied Ethiopian allegations that his country supported outlawed rebels in the East African nation.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a televised speech on Thursday that Egypt has never supported the opposition in Ethiopia and has no intention of doing so.

He says Egypt doesn't oppose the ongoing construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, provided that his nation's "historic right" to the Nile River water is safeguarded.

El-Sissi says "it's a life or death matter." Egypt, a mostly desert country of some 92 million, is almost entirely dependent on the Nile for agriculture and drinking water.