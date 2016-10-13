Egypt denies Ethiopian allegations it supports rebels
CAIRO — Egypt's president has vehemently denied Ethiopian allegations that his country supported outlawed rebels in the East African nation.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a televised speech on Thursday that Egypt has never supported the opposition in Ethiopia and has no intention of doing so.
He says Egypt doesn't oppose the ongoing construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, provided that his nation's "historic right" to the Nile River water is safeguarded.
El-Sissi says "it's a life or death matter." Egypt, a mostly desert country of some 92 million, is almost entirely dependent on the Nile for agriculture and drinking water.
Ethiopia said Monday there is ample evidence that Egypt provided training and financing to the Oromo Liberation Front, which Ethiopia calls a terrorist group.