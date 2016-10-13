News / World

'Every hour it's worse': Keeping vigil on N. Carolina floods

A truck sits stranded on Interstate 95 in floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. People were ordered to evacuate, and officials warned that some communities could be cut off by washed out roads or bridge closures. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Anita Van Beveren has been coming back day after day, as often as once an hour, to watch the brown floodwater's progress toward the rental home she shares with her two teenage children in Greenville, North Carolina.

While she got many belongings out, they couldn't move everything — one of their bicycles is chained to a back deck surrounded by water. She says she's been crying, but she feels lucky to be staying with friends.

Her leafy neighbourhood is one of many around North Carolina to suffer flooding after Hurricane Matthew.

