Hawaii agency opposes rule change for foreign fishermen

HONOLULU — In a posting dealing with undocumented foreign fishermen in Hawaii, the state Department of Aquatic Resources is recommending that a board deciding on rule changes for commercial fishing licenses deny the petition.

The petition asks for rule changes that include certifying that the license applicant understands and has read the document. Undocumented foreign fishermen who work in the fleet often do not read, write or understand English or the documents they are signing, the petitioners said Wednesday.

In a document posted on a state website , signed by Bruce Anderson, the administrator for the Division of Aquatic Resources, officials recommend denying the rule changes because the request focuses on labour issues that are outside the department's jurisdiction.