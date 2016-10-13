Hawaii agency opposes rule change for foreign fishermen
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — In a posting dealing with undocumented foreign fishermen in Hawaii, the state Department of Aquatic Resources is recommending that a board deciding on rule changes for commercial fishing licenses deny the petition.
The petition asks for rule changes that include certifying that the license applicant understands and has read the document. Undocumented foreign fishermen who work in the fleet often do not read, write or understand English or the documents they are signing, the petitioners said Wednesday.
In a document posted on a state
The recommendation states that the change is not needed because the applicant would be required to comply with all current laws.