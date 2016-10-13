In key battleground, love for late Democrat shifts to Trump

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Countless former Democrats in Ohio's blue-collar Mahoning Valley are transferring their adoration for the late Democratic U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant Jr. to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

They appear to be unfazed by an explosive 2005 video of Trump, which captures him making lewd and sexually charged comments about women.

However, those who knew Traficant say the similarities between him and Trump end at the populist bravado and the outsized hair.

As early voting gets underway in Ohio, the fight for Youngstown is still on. Democrat Hillary Clinton and her surrogates have frequented the area, as has Trump's camp.