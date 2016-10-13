Indiana pastor accused of threatening children with gun

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An Indiana pastor is charged with threatening to shoot neighbourhood children to keep them away from his church.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/2eh5K8T ) that 69-year-old Bobby Slagle of New Castle's Calvary Baptist Church is charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanour resisting law enforcement

According to a police report, Slagle said he was frustrated about vandalism at his church in New Castle, 50 miles east of Indianapolis.

New Castle police say Slagle "advised the kids that if they did not get off his property he was going to shoot them." Police say Slagle raised his shirt, showing the children a revolver in his waist band.

The report says Slagle struggled with arresting officers. He waived his right to an initial hearing. A judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

