Indiana prosecutor seeking life for mom in kids' deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A prosecutor is seeking a life sentence without parole for an Indiana woman accused of smothering her two children after abducting them.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Curtis Hill announced the sentence enhancement request was filed Thursday against Amber Pasztor. The 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman is charged with two counts of murder in the Sept. 26 deaths of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the children after they were abducted from Amber Pasztor's parents' home. Investigators say Pasztor drove to Elkhart County and told police there the children's bodies were in the back seat of the car she was driving.