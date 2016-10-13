Iran breaks up Islamic State bombing plot targeting Ashoura

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it has broken up an Islamic State plot to bomb commemorations marking the Shiite religious mourning period of Ashoura.

Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi late Wednesday as saying several foreign nationals were detained with some 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of explosives. State television also reported the arrests.

Alavi said the suspects planned to attack events in Iran's southern Fars province. He referred to the suspects as "takfiri terrorists," a term used by Iranian officials to describe militant Sunni fundamentalists like the Islamic State group.

There was no other information immediately released. Iran has helped Shiite militias fighting against IS in Iraq.