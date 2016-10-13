Israeli leader blasts UN resolution on Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a resolution adopted by the U.N. cultural agency denies the Jewish connection to holy sites in Jerusalem and is a "theatre of the absurd."

The UNESCO resolution, sponsored by several Arab countries, marginalizes Jewish ties to the Western Wall, a remnant of the biblical temple compound, and to the plaza that Jews revere as the Temple Mount and Muslims revere as the Noble Sanctuary.

Netanyahu asks on his Facebook page: "Is it any wonder the U.N. has become a moral farce when UNESCO, the U.N. body tasked with preserving history, denies and distorts history?"