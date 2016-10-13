Gunmen kill 3 Pakistani paramilitary troops in Quetta

QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says gunmen riding on motorcycles shot and killed three paramilitary officers in the southwestern city of Quetta before fleeing.

Wasay Khan, a spokesman for the Frontier Corps, says the officers were on guard duty when they were attacked on Friday. Two died at the scene, while the third succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baluchistan, of which Quetta is the provincial capital, has long been the centre of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups which demand more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, like gas and oil. The province is also home to Islamic militants.

The government says it's trying to improve the local economy and bring the separatists into mainstream politics.

