Gunmen kill 3 Pakistani paramilitary troops in Quetta
A
A
Share via Email
QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says gunmen riding on motorcycles shot and killed three paramilitary officers in the southwestern city of Quetta before fleeing.
Wasay Khan, a spokesman for the Frontier Corps, says the officers were on guard duty when they were attacked on Friday. Two died at the scene, while the third succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack.
Baluchistan, of which Quetta is the provincial capital, has long been the
The government says it's trying to improve the local economy and bring the separatists into mainstream politics.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the three officers were from the Frontier Corps, not the Frontier Constabulary.