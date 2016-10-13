Paraguay: Rancher kidnapped, guerrilla group suspected

ASUNCION, Paraguay — Authorities in Paraguay say a prominent rancher has been abducted in a northern part of the country where a small guerrilla group has carried out kidnappings, killings and bank robberies.

Officials say Felix Urbieta was kidnapped late Wednesday by captors who are demanding a $500,000 ransom. The 64-year-old Urbieta is the uncle of the governor of the state of Concepcion.

Anti-kidnapping prosecutor Carlomagno Alvarenga said Thursday that the Paraguayan People's Army is suspected of carrying out the abduction.