Paraguay: Rancher kidnapped, guerrilla group suspected
ASUNCION, Paraguay — Authorities in Paraguay say a prominent rancher has been abducted in a northern part of the country where a small guerrilla group has carried out kidnappings, killings and bank robberies.
Officials say Felix Urbieta was kidnapped late Wednesday by captors who are demanding a $500,000 ransom. The 64-year-old Urbieta is the uncle of the governor of the state of Concepcion.
Anti-kidnapping prosecutor Carlomagno Alvarenga said Thursday that the Paraguayan People's Army is suspected of carrying out the abduction.
Attacks by the guerrilla group have claimed the lives of 22 civilians, 13 police officers and three soldiers since 2008.