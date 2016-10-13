Police: 3-year-old boy shot to death in Chicago suburb
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed in suburban Chicago.
Police and fire officials responded to a home around 3 a.m. Thursday in Waukegan and found the boy had been shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.
Additional details, including the child's name and the circumstances of the shooting, haven't been released. Police are investigating.