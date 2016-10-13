Russia accuses US of conducting 'scorched earth' policy

MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry says that the United States is conducting a "scorched earth" policy in relation to Russia during the final months of Barack Obama's presidency.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Thursday that "this is very dangerous."

Zakharova says that the U.S. is blocking the release of money to projects in Russia from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated amid the collapse of a failed cease-fire in Syria and U.S. accusations that Russia is meddling in the U.S. presidential election next month.