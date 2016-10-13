South African students protest; 1 campus reports dialogue

JOHANNESBURG — Student protesters have clashed with police on several South African campuses during demonstrations for free education, while one of the country's leading universities says it will hold talks with student leaders after several weeks of unrest.

South African media on Thursday reported fighting and incidents of arson on campuses of the Vaal University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

However, the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg says its representatives plan to meet with a delegation of 20 students to discuss demands for free higher education.

The government has recommended that universities increase fees by no more than 8 per cent next year while saying it will cover 2017 fee increases for poor students.