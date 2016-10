The Latest: 9 officers being treated for injuries, trauma

BOSTON — The Latest on two Boston police officers shot while responding to a report of a person with a gun (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

Authorities say nine officers are being treated for minor injuries, stress and trauma after a shootout left two Boston police officers wounded and a suspect dead.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said at an early Thursday news conference that officers were responding to a report of a person with a gun just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in East Boston when they came under fire.

Evans says the two wounded officers were hospitalized in "extremely critical condition." Their names have not been released. He said nine other officers were being treated at Tufts Medical Center.

Police initially asked residents in the East Boston neighbourhood to shelter in place as they searched for a suspect. They later said the suspect was killed and the situation was under control.

This story has been corrected to show that officers are in critical condition, not one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

___

