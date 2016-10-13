The Latest: Professor who championed Dylan feels vindicated

STOCKHOLM — The Latest on the awarding of the Nobel Prize in literature to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Bob Dylan's Nobel recognition is "vindication" for Gordon Ball, an English professor who nominated the singer-songwriter for the award 15 years in a row beginning in 1996. Ball, who specializes in American literature and the Beat Generation, retired from Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, two years ago and now teaches at Washington and Lee University.

"There's an enormous, almost a kind of unbelievability, that it finally happened," Ball said by telephone early Thursday. "People thought I was crazy or really out of line" to suggest that Dylan should be awarded such a prize. But he notes that the committee has recognized a "wide latitude in terms of medium," such as Winston Churchill's oratory, and there's a compelling argument that Dylan has had a good effect on the world.

With songs like "Blowin' in the Wind" on behalf of the civil rights movement, Dylan made a difference, Ball said.

"In short, he has changed the world for the better, I feel," he said.

___

2:50 p.m.

British Indian novelist Salman Rushdie, often mentioned as a possible Nobel literature prize contender, has lauded the choice to honour singer-songwriter Bob Dylan with this year's award.

"From Orpheus to Faiz, song & poetry have been closely linked. Dylan is the brilliant inheritor of the bardic tradition. Great choice," Rushdie tweeted.

___

2:40 p.m.

Scottish novelist Irvine Welsh reacted angrily to the awarding of the Nobel Prize for literature to Bob Dylan, embarking on a series of exchanges on Twitter.

"I'm a Dylan fan, but this is an ill conceived nostalgia award wrenched from the rancid prostates of senile, gibbering hippies," the "Trainspotting" author wrote.

He continued: "If you're a 'music' fan, look it up in the dictionary. Then 'literature'. Then compare and contrast."

He also begged to know if writer Don De Lillo had been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll hall of fame yet.

___

2:10 p.m.

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet was one of the first to congratulate Bob Dylan on being awarded the Nobel Prize in literature.

"What a joy that Bob Dylan got the Nobel for literature. Many fond memories from my adolescence are associated with his music," she tweeted.

___

1 p.m.

Bob Dylan was named the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature Thursday in a stunning announcement that for the first time bestowed the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician.

The Swedish Academy cited the American musician for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

Dylan had been mentioned in the Nobel speculation for years, but few experts expected the academy to extend the prestigious award to a genre such as popular music.