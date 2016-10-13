The Latest: Kendall Jenner wraps testimony in stalking case

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on Kendall Jenner testifying against a man charged with stalking her and trespassing outside her Hollywood Hills home (all times local):

4 p.m.

Kendall Jenner has concluded her testimony against a man charged with stalking her and trespassing at her Hollywood Hills home earlier this year.

The 20-year-old model and reality television star told jurors that the incident left her shaken and she no longer feels safe in her own home.

Jenner's testified for more than two hours Thursday during the second day of Shavaughn McKenzie's trial. He was arrested outside Jenner's home in August and has been jailed ever since.

Jenner, who is the younger sister of Kim Kardashian West, said finding McKenzie in the driveway of her home was the scariest moment of her life. She told jurors she had seen him outside her former home, and that he twice tried to contact her while she was driving.

12:25 p.m.

Kendall Jenner says she was terrified by a man who followed her into her driveway earlier this year and repeatedly knocked on her car window in the Hollywood Hills.

The model and reality television star testified Thursday at a stalking trial that it was the scariest moment of her life.

The 20-year-old Jenner testified that she previously saw defendant Shavaughn McKenzie outside her former condominium in Westwood.

Jenner testified for about 50 minutes and is due back on the witness stand after a lunch break.

The 25-year-old McKenzie is charged with misdemeanour stalking and trespassing. He did not show any emotions during Jenner's testimony and at several points looked away from her.

A defence attorney told jurors McKenzie has a severe mental disorder and was simply trying to talk to Jenner.

11:10 a.m.

Kendall Jenner has arrived in a Los Angeles courtroom to testify against a man charged with stalking and trespassing at her Hollywood Hills home.

The 20-year-old model and reality television star appeared Thursday in the case against Shavaughn McKenzie, who was arrested outside her home in August.

McKenzie is charged with misdemeanour stalking and trespassing and could face up to six months in jail if convicted of either charge.

Prosecutors say McKenzie confronted Jenner after she pulled into her driveway.

Shelli Azoff, a family friend who Jenner called for help, testified Wednesday that Jenner was screaming and crying after seeing a man outside her car.

A prosecutor called McKenzie an obsessed fan in opening statements Wednesday.

McKenzie's attorney says he has a severe mental disorder and simply wanted to talk to Jenner, who appears on the series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

