The Latest: US, European officials send Thailand condolences

BANGKOK — The Latest on the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Secretary of State John Kerry says the United States "stands with the people of Thailand at this difficult time" after the death of its king.

Kerry said in a statement Thursday, "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

King Bhumibol Adulyadej was born in the U.S. Kerry said that a square named for Bhumibol at his birthplace in Cambridge, Massachusetts, "will remain an enduring memorial to the special bond he created between our peoples. He will be long remembered and will be deeply missed."

Massachusetts is Kerry's home state.

Although U.S.-Thai relations ties have been strained since a 2014 military coup in Thailand, the two nations are close allies and have diplomatic relations dating back more than 180 years. Bhumibol visited the U.S. twice in the 1960s and addressed Congress.

___

9:45 p.m.

European leaders are expressing sympathy following the death of Thailand's king on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement expressing "my sincere personal condolences to the royal family and the people of Thailand on the death of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej."

"His Majesty guided the Kingdom of Thailand with dignity, dedication and vision throughout his life. He will be greatly missed," she said.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told Sweden's TT news agency, "My condolences to the royal family but also to the whole Thai people. King Bhumibol has meant a lot to the Thai people. That one can notice when in Thailand."

Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini tweeted: "I'm deeply saddened to receive the news about the passing of His Majesty the King; sincere condolences to the people of Thailand."

___

9:30 p.m.

The Philippines says it is mourning Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The king, who died Thursday, was "the guiding hand behind the emergence of Thailand as one of the most progressive countries in the whole of Asia," said presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

The statement issued on behalf of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and the Filipino people said they extended their deepest condolences to his family and those the king left behind.

___

9:15 p.m.

President Barack Obama is offering his condolences to Thailand on the death of its king.

Obama says King Bhumibol Adulyadej was a tireless champion of his country's development and also showed an "unflagging devotion" to improving the standard of living for the Thai people.

The king died Thursday at age 88 after his health declined.

Obama says the king was a close friend of the United States and a valued partner of many U.S. presidents. He recalled meeting the king during a 2012 visit to Thailand.

Obama says the king leaves behind a legacy of care for the Thai people that future generations will cherish.

___

9:15 p.m.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak offered his heartfelt condolences to the Thai royal family and the people of Thailand after the death of King Bhumibol on Thursday.

"King Bhumibol was a towering presence whose contribution to Thailand, and the rest of the region, is beyond words. We join the Thai people in mourning his loss," Najib wrote on his Facebook.

___

9 p.m.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was in "deep sorrow" at the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Aduyadej, and remembered him as a gentle person.

"On behalf of the government of Japan and its people, I express my sincerest condolences," Abe said in a message released following the king's death Thursday. "I remember King Bhumibol as a highly gifted and gentle person."

He praised the king for his contribution in lifting Thailand's economy.

"As a spiritual support for the people, His Majesty has led Thailand's remarkable development and advancement of the people's living standard," Abe said.

Japan's Emperor Akihito visited Thailand in 1991 in his first trip abroad after ascending to the throne.

"The king's great contribution in deepening friendship between Japan and Thailand will be remembered by all Japanese people," he said.

___

9 p.m.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a condolence message after the death Thursday of Thailand's king.

"People of India and I join the people of Thailand in grieving the loss of one of the tallest leaders of our times, King Bhumibol Adulyadej," he wrote.

Modi said his thoughts were with the king's family and others.

___

8:15 p.m.

Tears streamed down the faces of Thais upon the news that King Bhumibol Adulyadej had died.

Many people in the large crowd that had been holding a vigil outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok broke down with emotion Thursday evening. Many held pictures of the king and wore yellow or pink clothing in his honour .

In the Sukhumvit commercial district of the capital, humanitarian worker Gaewkarn Fuangtong was sobbing.

"I lost one of the most important people in my life. I feel like I haven't done enough for him. I should have done more. I will do good, do better for his sake."

Office worker Patcharatida Jamsrijun, said "My heart sank," upon hearing of the king's passing.

___

7:20 p.m.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will become the new monarch after the death of his father in accordance with the constitution.

He said the king had designated his successor on Dec. 28, 1972. "We the government must proceed with the next steps in accordance with the law," he said.

Prayuth did not name Vajiralongkorn specifically, but it has been officially proclaimed that he was named the successor by his father 44 years ago.

He said the government will notify the National Legislative Assembly, or parliament, of the king's successor, and they will act accordingly with the laws of succession in the constitution.

Prayuth added that the government will observe one year of mourning and flags will fly at half-staff for 30 days. No government events will be held for 30 days, he said.

This item has been updated to CORRECT the date the crown prince was named successor.

___

7:10 p.m.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has declared a one-year mourning period for the government following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

In a common broadcast carried by all Thai TV channels, Prayuth said the king's death Thursday is a tragedy for the people of Thailand.

"He was a king that was loved and adored by all. The reign of the king has ended and his kindness cannot be found anywhere else," Prayuth said.

___

7 p.m.

Thailand's Royal Palace says King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.

The palace said the king passed away peacefully on Thursday at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital.

"Even though the board of doctors has closely monitored and treated him to the best of its abilities, the king's condition never improved but deteriorated until Thursday," it said in a statement issued about three hours later.