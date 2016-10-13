The Latest: Section of road to Outer Banks reopening

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Matthew (all times local):

7 a.m.

North Carolina officials are reopening a long section of the main road on the Outer Banks after damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Transportation officials said in a statement that crews have cleared debris and the water has receded enough to reopen the section of N.C. 12 on Thursday that leads south toward Cape Hatteras.

Dare County is still restricting access to Frisco and Hatteras.

Matthew left much of the road under water because of tidal flooding and heavy rains.

Transportation crews began clearing debris and sand Monday but the water had been slow to recede.

Officials urge people to drive slowly and be careful where there is still water on the road.

Engineers checked the bridge and found no evidence that sand had washed away from the bridge piers.

___

3 a.m.

Anita Van Beveren has been coming back day after day, as often as once an hour, to watch the brown floodwater's progress toward the rental home she shares with her two teenage children in Greenville, North Carolina.

While she got many belongings out, they couldn't move everything — one of their bicycles is chained to a back deck surrounded by water. She says she's been crying, but she feels lucky to be staying with friends.