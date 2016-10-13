When king ascended, Thailand wasn't even Thailand
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BANGKOK — Thailand has undergone a dramatic transformation over King Bhumibol Adulyadej's 70-year reign, largely propelled by one of the world's fastest-growing economies and a willingness to open up to the outside world. Some of the changes since the king ascended the throne in 1946, when the kingdom was known as Siam:
___
POPULATION:
1946: 18 million and growing fast, with families averaging six children.
Today: About 70 million and decelerating, with about 1.5 children born for every woman.
___
ENVIRONMENT:
1946: More than 60
Today: Forests cover less than 20
___
ECONOMY
1946: A rice-growing economy with a mostly rural population and exports restricted to agricultural produce and timber.
Today: Urbanization is still only at 35
___
SOCIAL INDICATORS:
1946: Infant mortality stood at 130 for every 1,000 births. Average life expectancy was well under 50 years. About half the population was illiterate.
Today: Infant mortality now 11 for every 1,000 births and life expectancy 78 years for women, 72 for men. The literacy rate is 96
___
TOURISM:
1946: A trickle of foreign visitors, confined mainly to Bangkok, which offered only one decent hotel: The Oriental.
Today: About 30 million tourists per year, arriving from every continent. Thailand regularly polled as one of world's top tourist destinations with some of its finest hotels.
___
BANGKOK:
1946: "The Venice of Asia," a tranquil city of canals, temples and greenery, population about 1 million.
Today: A vibrant, chaotic, traffic-plagued metropolis of about 10 million in the greater metropolitan area and a skyline that challenges Manhattan's.
Most Popular
-
Inmate with 49 priors, 32-plus incidents headed to maximum security prison in Nova Scotia
-
Edmonton railroad workers take on CN over workplace fatigue, 'culture of fear and intimidation'
-
Sackville man facing 19 charges after loaded handgun, drugs, seized: Halifax police
-
Former Toronto Star journalist accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault