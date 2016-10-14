News / World

2 charged in killing of 95-year-old man held without bail

Joshua Hart, center, appears at Orange District Court in Orange, Mass., for his arraignment on murder and other charges, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Hart is one of two suspects in the killing of a 95-year-old Massachusetts man during a home invasion. (Dave Roback /The Republican via AP, Pool)

ORANGE, Mass. — Two people charged in the killing of a 95-year-old Massachusetts man during a home invasion have been held without bail.

Not-guilty pleas were entered Friday in Orange District Court for Joshua Hart and Brittany Smith at separate arraignments on charges including murder.

Authorities say the 23-year-old Hart and the 27-year-old Smith killed Thomas Harty and seriously injured his wife during an Oct. 5 home invasion in Orange. Prosecutors say the suspects were looking for a car and money so they could leave Massachusetts and avoid charges in an unrelated case.

The suspects from Athol (ATH'-uhl) fled the area and were caught Saturday in a rental truck outside a Wal-Mart in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

Their attorneys did not argue for bail.

