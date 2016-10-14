2007 Clinton office hostage-taker facing federal charges

CONCORD, N.H. — A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 is facing federal charges in a bank robbery case.

Leeland Eisenberg is scheduled for a hearing on Friday in Concord on charges of robbing a bank and cocaine possession.

The 55-year-old Eisenberg was arrested in Manchester in August. His case was transferred from state court to federal court this month.

Eisenberg spent at least two years behind bars for the five-hour standoff at Clinton's Rochester, New Hampshire, campaign office in 2007, during her first run for president. No one was hurt.