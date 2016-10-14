3 arrested in plot targeting Somalis in Kansas

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors on Friday plan to announce charges related to what they say was a planned attack on Somali immigrants in the western Kansas meatpacking town of Garden City.

A law enforcement official said Friday that federal prosecutors in Wichita, Kansas, would announce the arrests of three men in connection with the plot. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Garden City is home to a Tyson Foods beef slaughterhouse that has drawn a diverse immigrant population to the area.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beal and FBI Special Agent Eric Jackson have scheduled a news conference late Friday in Wichita.