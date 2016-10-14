News / World

Amnesty: Deported Central Americans face violence back home

MEXICO CITY — Amnesty International says countries including Mexico and the United States are deporting Central American immigrants back to violent homelands that don't protect them.

In a report released Friday in Honduras' capital of Tegucigalpa, the international human rights organization said soaring deportations, especially by Mexico, are creating a desperate situation when combined with already sky-high murder rates in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

The report cites the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees to show applications for asylum from those three countries to their neighbours and the U.S. are six times higher than they were five years ago.

But Amnesty International says that Mexico's deportations of those migrants have increased 180 per cent from 2010 to 2015. The report cites cases of migrants who were returned to their countries and killed.

