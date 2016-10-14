Argentina protests British military exercises at Falklands
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina is protesting British military exercises in the disputed Falkland Islands.
The Argentine Foreign Ministry delivered a formal written complaint to the British ambassador in Buenos Aires on Friday. The ministry says the military exercises carried out Oct. 18-26 included the launching of Rapier surface-to-air missiles.
The ministry says it will also notify the U.N. secretary general because the exercises go against U.N. resolutions that encourage the countries to reach a peaceful solution and abstain from these types of activities in the disputed territories.
Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982.
The South American country still claims the islands that it calls the Malvinas. Britain says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.
