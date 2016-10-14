Argentina protests British military exercises at Falklands

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina is protesting British military exercises in the disputed Falkland Islands.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry delivered a formal written complaint to the British ambassador in Buenos Aires on Friday. The ministry says the military exercises carried out Oct. 18-26 included the launching of Rapier surface-to-air missiles.

The ministry says it will also notify the U.N. secretary general because the exercises go against U.N. resolutions that encourage the countries to reach a peaceful solution and abstain from these types of activities in the disputed territories.

Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982.