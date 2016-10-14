At Clinton rally, Obama to try to tie Republicans to Trump

CLEVELAND — Refusing to give Republicans the benefit of the doubt, President Barack Obama is working to saddle GOP candidates across the country with the baggage of Donald Trump and his sexually aggressive comments about women.

Obama on Friday will rally for Democrat Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Ohio is one of just a handful of toss-up states that could swing to either Clinton or Trump on Election Day.

Campaigning for Clinton has become Obama's central focus for the month of October. It constitutes his best chance to prevent his accomplishments of the last eight years from being reversed by a Republican successor.