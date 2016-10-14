Ayotte, Hassan to meet for New Hampshire Senate radio debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan are getting ready for another Senate debate.
Ayotte, a Republican seeking her second term in Washington, is being challenged by Hassan, a Democrat. They will meet on Friday for a debate that will air on WGIR radio.
During a debate last week, Ayotte told a moderator that she "absolutely" would consider her party's presidential nominee, Donald Trump, a role model for children. She later said she misspoke, and by Saturday said that she would no longer support his campaign.
Ayotte now says she plans to write in
