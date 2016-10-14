Central European leaders debate region's role in Europe

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's leader has opened a two-day summit of Central European presidents to discuss the region's role in the European Union and improving prospects for young people.

President Andrzej Duda was joined Friday in the palace in Lancut, in southeastern Poland, by Andrej Kiska of Slovakia, Czech Republic's Milos Zeman and Hungary's Janos Ader. The four EU countries make up a group known as the Visegrad Four, which opposes an EU proposal for mandatory migrant quotas for member nations.

On the second day of the meeting, the presidents will be joined by EU officials for talks on energy security.

Later Friday, they will visit a museum dedicated to Poles who risked their lives to save Jews during World War II.