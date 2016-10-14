Chief disciplines 23 officers who donned Trump caps on duty

San Antonio's police chief has disciplined 23 officers who donned Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" caps while on duty and in uniform.

The officers were seen in a Trump campaign video wearing the red caps on Tuesday after escorting the Republican presidential candidate to and from a San Antonio fundraiser.

In a statement Friday, Chief William McManus says six supervisors will receive written reprimands and 17 officers will receive written counselling . The officers also will undergo training that the statement says will focus "on the importance of impartiality and fairness in performance of official duties."