Clinton plots a 'do no harm' campaign amid Trump whirlwind

SAN FRANCISCO — Hillary Clinton's strategy for her presidential campaign as Election Day nears is simple: do no harm.

Her opponent, Donald Trump, is battling an onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations, opposition within his own party and negative media coverage.

At the same time, Clinton maintains a cautious presence on the campaign trail. She rarely veers from her script during modest-size events and seems determined to let Trump make the news, little of it positive.

Clinton is also relying on a team of what her campaign calls "uber-surrogates" like President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.