Clinton plots a 'do no harm' campaign amid Trump whirlwind
SAN FRANCISCO — Hillary Clinton's strategy for her presidential campaign as Election Day nears is simple: do no harm.
Her opponent, Donald Trump, is battling an onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations, opposition within his own party and negative media coverage.
At the same time, Clinton maintains a cautious presence on the campaign trail. She rarely veers from her script during modest-size events and seems determined to let Trump make the news, little of it positive.
Clinton is also relying on a team of what her campaign calls "uber-surrogates" like President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.
With under a month left to campaign, Clinton spent Thursday fundraising in California and planned to spend most of the weekend out of the public eye. The candidates' final debate is scheduled for next Wednesday.