Early editions of Shakespeare's plays get rare public view

BOSTON — The public is getting a rare peak at first and early editions of some of William Shakespeare's most beloved plays.

The Boston Public Library is commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Bard's death with "Shakespeare Unauthorized," a free exhibition that opens on Friday.

The library holds a copy of the so-called "First Folio," the earliest published collection of Shakespeare's works.

Early "quartos," or booklets for individual works like "A Midsummer Night's Dream," ''Hamlet" and "The Merchant of Venice," are also among the highlights of the exhibition.

Jay Moschella, the library's rare books curator, calls the collection "one of the greatest cultural treasures of Boston."

The last time the library showcased many of the materials was 100 years ago.