Early editions of Shakespeare's plays get rare public view

In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 photo a 1600 edition of Shakespeare's play "Much Ado About Nothing" rests in a display case as part of the exhibit "Shakespeare Unauthorized" at the Boston Public Library, in Boston. The public is to get a rare glimpse of first and early editions of some of Shakespeare's most beloved plays, including "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Hamlet" and "The Merchant of Venice," in the upcoming exhibit which is to open Friday, Oct. 14 and and run through March 31 at the library. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON — The public is getting a rare peak at first and early editions of some of William Shakespeare's most beloved plays.

The Boston Public Library is commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Bard's death with "Shakespeare Unauthorized," a free exhibition that opens on Friday.

The library holds a copy of the so-called "First Folio," the earliest published collection of Shakespeare's works.

Early "quartos," or booklets for individual works like "A Midsummer Night's Dream," ''Hamlet" and "The Merchant of Venice," are also among the highlights of the exhibition.

Jay Moschella, the library's rare books curator, calls the collection "one of the greatest cultural treasures of Boston."

The last time the library showcased many of the materials was 100 years ago.

The exhibition runs through March 2017.

