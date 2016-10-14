Email: Clinton campaign sought to cancel Wall Street speech

WASHINGTON — Newly released emails show Hillary Clinton's aides asked former President Bill Clinton to cancel a planned speech to a Wall Street investment firm because of concerns the Clintons might appear too cozy with Wall Street just as Hillary Clinton was about to announce her campaign for president.

Hacked emails released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks show that Hillary Clinton did not want her husband to cancel the speech, but was eventually convinced that cancelling was the right step.

Campaign manager Robby Mook said he realized cancelling the speech would disappoint both Clintons, but he said, "it's a very consequential unforced error and could plague us in stories for months."