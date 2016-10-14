Former Ohio officer charged with murder due back in court

CINCINNATI — A former college police officer charged with murder in the fatal traffic-stop shooting of a black man is due back in court.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan set a Friday pretrial hearing, ahead of the planned start of jury selection on Oct. 25.

Twenty-six-year-old Ray Tensing faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose. The white officer, who has since been fired by the University of Cincinnati, pulled DuBose over near campus for a missing front license plate.

Tensing has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has said that his client feared being dragged under the car as DuBose tried to drive away.