Former Ohio officer charged with murder due back in court

FILE ‚Äì In this July 29, 2015, file photo, photos of Sam DuBose hang on a pole at a memorial near where he was shot and killed by a University of Cincinnati police officer during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop in Cincinnati. Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, facing trial on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter, was due back in court for a Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, pretrial hearing, ahead of the planned start of jury selection on Oct. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman, File)

CINCINNATI — A former college police officer charged with murder in the fatal traffic-stop shooting of a black man is due back in court.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan set a Friday pretrial hearing, ahead of the planned start of jury selection on Oct. 25.

Twenty-six-year-old Ray Tensing faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose. The white officer, who has since been fired by the University of Cincinnati, pulled DuBose over near campus for a missing front license plate.

Tensing has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has said that his client feared being dragged under the car as DuBose tried to drive away.

Tensing is free on $1 million bond and hasn't attended earlier pretrial hearings this year.

