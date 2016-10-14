Greece holds Syrian wanted in Belgium for migrant smuggling
ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say they have arrested a Syrian man on the island of Crete who is wanted in Belgium for alleged involvement in a migrant-smuggling ring.
A police statement says the 51-year-old suspect was taken into custody Thursday in western Crete.
Friday's statement said the man is wanted in Belgium for alleged participation in a criminal organization, facilitating the illegal entry and residence of migrants, forgery and dealing in forged documents.
The suspect appeared before a prosecutor Friday in Crete's western town of Hania.