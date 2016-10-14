Haiti council says presidential vote redo to be held Nov. 20

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities in Haiti have issued a new timetable for the country's repeatedly postponed presidential election.

The Provisional Electoral Council announced Friday that Haiti's presidential vote will be held on Nov. 20. A second round would be held Jan. 29.

There were 27 candidates vying to lead Haiti for the next five years in an election redo set for Oct. 9. But balloting was suspended due to the destructive passage of Hurricane Matthew.

Council chief Leopold Berlanger says five weeks are needed to prepare for the vote since numerous voting centres were damaged or destroyed and some roads remain blocked.

Many registered voters also lost their voting cards during the hurricane's passage, so they will have to get replacements.