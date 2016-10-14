Hershey's CEO John Bilbrey plans to retire next year
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Hershey says CEO John Bilbrey plans to retire from the chocolate company next year.
The news comes less than two months after Oreo cookie maker Mondelez ended talks to buy Hershey, in a deal that would have brought together some of the world's best known chocolate and snack brands. Hershey makes Reese's peanut butter cups, Kisses and other chocolates and candies.
Bilbrey will retire on July 1, 2017 and stay on as a non-executive chairman. Bilbrey, who is 60, was named CEO five years ago and joined the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company 13 years ago.
Hershey says its board has created a special committee to direct the CEO search process. The committee will review internal and external candidates.
Shares of The Hershey Co. gained 66 cents to $96.31 in morning trading.
Most Popular
-
'It’s a big deal for us:' Halifax bars, stores cashing in on Blue Jays fever
-
'I am sickened:' Former Nova Scotia teacher guilty on sex charges speaks at her sentencing hearing
-
Popular Dartmouth eatery on the move due to growing customer base
-
Women share miscarriage stories to show it's OK to talk about it