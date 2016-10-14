In wake of Thai king's death, grief is black and white
BANGKOK — In the wake of King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, Thais are expressing their grief in black and white.
Ever since the palace announced the news on Thursday, television stations across Thailand have been broadcasting pool footage of the king's life in monochrome.
Thais on Facebook have also
Bhumibol died at the age of 88, and was widely revered. His reign lasted 70 years, so most Thais have known no other king in their lifetime.