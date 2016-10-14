In wake of Thai king's death, grief is black and white

BANGKOK — In the wake of King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, Thais are expressing their grief in black and white.

Ever since the palace announced the news on Thursday, television stations across Thailand have been broadcasting pool footage of the king's life in monochrome.

News websites , newspapers and even Google Thailand have joined in, veiling their front pages in muted colours .

Thais on Facebook have also signalled their grief by changing their profile photos to black, the dominant colour of clothing worn by many people in the capital on Friday.