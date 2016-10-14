News / World

Mexico official: 'El Chapo' could be sent to US early 2017

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a navy hanger in Mexico City. Mexico‚Äôs national security commissioner says the jailed drug lord could be extradited to the United States by early next year. Renato Sales tells Televisa it could happen ‚Äúin January or February.‚Äù A lawyer for Guzman said recently that there there could be a court decision on extradition around the end of the year, but either side would then be able to appeal. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's national security commissioner says jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman could be extradited to the United States by early next year.

Renato Sales tells Televisa it could happen "in January or February."

A lawyer for Guzman said recently that a court could rule on his extradition around the end of the year. But he says either side would then be able to appeal.

Sales also said in the interview posted online Friday that the Sinaloa drug cartel boss "is not running absolutely anything from prison."

He added that Guzman is under special surveillance due to his two previous prison breaks and cannot mix with the general population.

In Sales' words, "He is not in a five-star hotel."

The U.S. wants Guzman on drug trafficking and other charges.

