Milwaukee men accused of trying to join Islamic State group

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men have been charged in federal court with trying to join the Islamic State group.

A complaint filed Friday charges 35-year-old Jason Michael Ludke with attempting to support a foreign terrorist organization and 30-year-old Yosvany Padilla-Conde with aiding and abetting Ludke. Both men face up to 20 years in prison if they're convicted.

According to the complaint, Ludke and Padilla-Conde began corresponding on social media with an undercover FBI employee last month and said they planned to travel to Mexico, where they could get passage to Syria and join the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Police arrested them near San Angelo, Texas, on Oct. 5.