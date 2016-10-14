Nigeria 1st lady says she may not back husband's re-election

ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria's first lady has openly questioned whether her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, is in control of his government and says she may not campaign for him if he seeks a second term.

In an interview with the BBC published Friday, Aisha Buhari says her husband does not know many top government appointees, and she accuses them of not sharing the vision of his All Progressives Congress party. She did not name names.

The president, a former military dictator, was elected in 2015. His wife says he has yet to tell her whether he will run again in 2019.