Reports: Rockets fire near Turkish resort; no one hurt

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish news reports say assailants have fired three rockets near a Mediterranean resort town, striking a shelter used by fishermen. No one was hurt in the attack.

Hurriyet newspaper said the target of the attack on Friday may have been a tanker moored at sea, not far from the shelter. It said the rockets were fired from a mountainous area near a highway linking the resort of Kemer to the city of Antalya.

The motive of the attack was not known.

Turkey has been rocked by a spate of deadly attacks by Islamic State group militants or Kurdish rebels.