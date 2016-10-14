Study: China's 2-child policy won't lead to population boom

BEIJING — A study predicts that China's loosening of its one-child policy to allow all married couples to have two children will bring only a small increase in population growth.

The study, published Friday in the medical journal Lancet, recommends that China raise its retirement age to address an expected labour shortage.

It predicts that China's population of 1.37 billion will peak at 1.45 billion in 2029, compared with a peak of 1.4 billion in 2023 if the "one-child" policy had continued unchanged.