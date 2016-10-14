The Latest: Ex-federal investigator sentenced to 12 years

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on a former federal agent sentenced in a bribery scandal involving the overbilling of the Navy. (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A former federal agent has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for tipping off a defence contractor who was under investigation for overbilling the Navy by at least $35 million.

Former Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigator John Beliveau II was also ordered to pay $20 million in restitution.

He was sentenced Friday in federal court in San Diego on charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.