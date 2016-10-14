The Latest: Ex-federal investigator sentenced to 12 years
SAN DIEGO — The Latest on a former federal agent sentenced in a bribery scandal involving the overbilling of the Navy. (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
A former federal agent has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for tipping off a
Former Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigator John Beliveau II was also ordered to pay $20 million in restitution.
He was sentenced Friday in federal court in San Diego on charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.
Believau has said mental health and drinking problems clouded his judgment.