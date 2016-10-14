The Latest: Maui Fire: Injuries appear to be shark bite

HONOLULU — The Latest on reports of a shark attack off Maui (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The Maui Fire Department says a Washington state snorkeler's injuries appear to be consistent with a shark bite.

Officials received reports a shark bit the woman 40 feet from shore off Kihei Friday. The part-time Kihei resident was taken to the hospital with lower left leg injuries.

Fire officials say bystanders on shore heard the woman yelling for help. A man visiting from Washington state swam to help, while a nearby standup paddle-boarder pulled the woman onto the board and brought her back to shore.

Two nurses and a firefighter vacationing from the mainland began treating the woman before lifeguards took over. Paramedics continued treating her and took her to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

Earlier this month, state officials warned beachgoers to use extra caution through the end of year. They noted October accounts for the greatest number of Hawaii shark bites.

1:3 p.m.

Lifeguards have closed some waters off Maui after hearing reports a shark bit a female snorkeler.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said lifeguards posted shark warning signs in Kihei Friday.

Earlier this month, the department warned beachgoers to use extra caution through the end of year. The department noted October accounts for the greatest number of Hawaii shark bites.